Dorchester County to gain 450 new jobs following company expansion

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WOLO)— A leading manufacturer of industrial trucks is expanding operations in Dorchester County. KION North America’s $40 million investment will create 450 new jobs.

The company owns Linde Material Handling and Baoli, manufacturers serving specific requirements of the North American market with a portfolio of innovative technologies, low energy consumption and low operating costs.

KION North America is headquartered at 2450 W. 5th Street in Summerville. Operations will begin after expansion is completed in 2024.

Individuals interested in joining the KION North America team should visit the company’s careers page.