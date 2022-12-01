Midlands Pup-Shots! December 1

Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
She is a female mixed breed puppy that is 4-5 months old.
CEDAR
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This smiling handsome fellow is Cedar!
DJANGO
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
Prefers a home without other dogs
He is a very curious guy always watching everything & everyone around him.
ERNIE
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
Ernie & his BFF Bert are a fun loving, friendly pair who have the BEST time playing outside together.
FANG
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
Fang loves to give kisses!
JEWEL
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Loves kisses, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with dogs, children
My name is JEWEL and I'm a 2 year old brown Shepherd/Lab mix.
MERCHANT
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
He likes to play ball & give hugs.
OLIVER
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
My name is OLIVER and I'm a 1 year old tan male Dachshund mix.
PREACHER
Newberry
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with children
Prefers a home without cats
Senior citizen alert!
RAYNE
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Loves kisses, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
My name is RAYNE and I'm a 5 month old brindle and white female Pit mix.
ROMAN
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Gentle, Athletic, Loves kisses, Curious
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs
My name is ROMAN and I'm a 1 year old brindle male Pit mix.
SALLY
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
Meet Sally . She is a female mixed breed puppy that is 4-5 months old.
SHIPPY
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
She craves human attention & cries when you leave her.
SILAS
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
My name is SILAS and I'm a 9 month old black and white male Lab mix.
TERRY
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
My name is TERRY and I'm a 6 years old tricolored male Jack Russell Terrier mix.
TITO
Newberry
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, cats
Tito is about 2-3 years old. He is heartworm negative.