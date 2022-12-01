W.J. Keenan Animal Science class to hold dog grooming event

W.J. Keenan High School students are holding a dog grooming event for the community on Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Animal Science II Students Groom Dog Courtesy: W.J. Keenan High School

Animal Science II Students Wash Dog Courtesy: W.J. Keenan High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— W.J. Keenan High School’s animal class students are holding a dog grooming event for the community on Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pet owners are asked to drop off and pick-up their dogs in Keenan’s teacher parking lot. No appointment is needed and students work with all types of dogs.

During their session, dogs will receive a bath, blow dry, and nail, oral and ear care for $15. Special add-ons include a bandana and Christmas-themed scent for an extra cost of $5.

Proceeds from the event will help buy supplies in the Animal Science II class’ grooming salon and fund field trips.