Midlands Military Matters: Air Force unveils new stealth bomber

The Air Force unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft today in Palmdale, California.

CNN—The basic training program at Ft. Jackson continues to evolve. This time with a Sexual Assault Awareness Program.

Lt. Col. Larry Seward reports that Soldiers Against Sexual Harassment is a new program where trainees going through basic training, learn what behaviors to look for and how to intervene and mitigate those behaviors.

Preventing sexual assault and sexual harassment remains a top priority for Army leadership and with the help of the Sash Influencers, soldiers and trainees have another resource to tap in to.

The B-21 is named in honor of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid and can carry both nuclear and conventional weapons.

This is the first time in more than 30 years that a new US bomber has been publicly unveiled, since the B-2 Spirit was presented in 1988.

The cost of each aircraft is $692 million. That includes training materials, support equipment and other components. The Air Force plans to buy at least 100 of them.

The release of the new bomber comes amid heightened tensions between the US and both China and Russia.