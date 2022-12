Midlands Mugshots December 1

14/24

PHILLIPS, ZANNIE RASHOD

BURGLARY / BURGLARY (VIOLENT) (AFTER 06/20/85) - SECOND DEGR LARCENY/BREAK INTO MOTOR VEH. OR TANKS, PUMPS, WHERE FUEL ST SHOPLIFTING / SHOPLIFTING, VALUE $2,000 OR LESS BURGLARY/BURGLARY - THIRD DEGREE - 1ST OFFENSE VEHICLE / POSS., CONCEAL, SELL., OR DISPOSE OF STOLEN VEHICL DRUGS/MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, ETC. OF METH, 3RD/S OFFENSE DRUGS / PURCHASE OF CONT SUB WITHIN PROXIMITY OF SCHOOL SHOPLIFTING/ENHANCE FOR 3RD OR SUB. OFFENSE. VALUE <=$2000 BURGLARY/BURGLARY - THIRD DEGREE - 1ST OFFENSE TOOLS/POSSESSION/MAKING BURGLARY TOOLS RSG / RECEIVING STOLEN GOODS, VALUE $10,000 OR MORE LARCENY / GRAND LARCENY VALUE $10000 OR MORE MALICIOUS / MAL INJ TO PERSONAL PROP MORE THAN $10000 CONSPIRACY / CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, COMMON LAW CONSPIRACY DEFI