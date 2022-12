8/16

GIGI

Orangeburg Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Dignified, Independent House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good in a home with children Prefers a home without other dogs, children, animals Adoption fee $200 If you're ok with skipping the dog park, & letting the running be in a fenced back yard, with humans; if you're OK with having a Solo-flyer, but the most loving, loyal, entertaining, & "best-company" companion for a lifetime, then she is your girl.