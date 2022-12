Clemson running back set to transfer

One Clemson running back entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Kobe Pace, who missed multiple games this season, only had 77 rushing yards and three touchdowns after putting up solid numbers in 2021. Last season, he ran for 716 yards and six touchdowns on 122 carries.

Pace was originally recruited to Clemson by Mike Reed and Tony Elliott. He spent three seasons with the Tigers.