Pfizer-BioNTech seek FDA authorization

CNN—Pfizer-BioNTech are seeking authorization from the FDA to use their updated Covid-19 vaccine in children under 5.

The company is seeking for the immunization to be used as the third shot in the three-dose primary vaccine series in children.

Today, the vaccine makers announced that if authorized children in that age group will still receive the original version of the coronavirus vaccine as their first two doses and then the updated vaccine formulated to target the omicron sub variants BA-4 and BA-5 for the third dose.

The updated vaccine is currently used as a booster dose for people ages 5 and older in the U.S.