GoFundMe: South Carolina 8th most generous state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolinians are among the nation’s most generous.

According to GoFundMe.com, folks in the Palmetto state donated the eighth most to causes throughout 2022.

Some of those include donations to the family of Austin Aldridge, an officer who lost his life in the line of duty, and to charities supporting refugees from the war in Ukraine.