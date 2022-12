Newberry couple indicted on sex trafficking allegation

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — Two people in Newberry County are facing charges after deputies say they were caught in a sex trafficking operation.

a Columbia Federal Grand jury in indicted 30-year-old Eric Jones and 33-year-old Britanny Cromer on multiple charges including human trafficking.

Both are accused of smuggling at least five victims between 2018 and 2022.

If convicted – the duo could face life in prison.