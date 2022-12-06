Pet of the Week: Bebe Rexha!

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Bebe Rexha! This one-year-old pug-pit mix is at Lexington County Animal Services ready to find her forever home!

Bebe came to the shelter several months ago as a mama dog with her 7 puppies. Her loving, caring nature made her a great mom to her puppies, and now others at the shelter. She loves other dogs and people, is very calm, and has the sweetest personality!

Staff say Bebe is also great on the leash and loves car rides, but doesn’t know too many commands yet. She’s still young though and at a wonderful age for training!

Lexington County Animal Services is holding an adoption special, ‘Home for the Holidays,’ now until December 22nd. All adoption fees are $20, but if a pet has been at the shelter longer than 30 days, their adoption fee is waived, including Bebe Rexha’s! Adoptions include spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccinations, a micro-chip, and are already started on heartworm prevention.

Shelter staff always recommend bringing in any human or furry family members to the shelter for a meet-and-greet before adopting to ensure a right fit.

Visit Bebe Rexha at Lexington County Animal Services located at 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC 29072.