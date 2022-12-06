Philadelphia cream cheese launches plant-based version

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Philadelphia cream cheese is launching a plant-based version of its signature spread.

The non-dairy version is now available at several grocery stores in the southeast including Atlanta and Charlotte. A wider rollout is planned for summer 2023.

The new variety is made with coconut oil, bean protein, and other ingredients. And it’s designed to mimic the experience of traditional cream cheese.

The brands’ owner, Kraft Heinz, has been focusing on driving growth by innovating within its powerhouse products like Philadelphia. That includes launching plant-based alternatives, where the company sees room for growth.