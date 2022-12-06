The Book of Mormon returns for limited showings in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)– The Book of Mormon is back by popular demand and will play at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center for a limited time, May 5-7, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets can be purchased in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.

The Book of Mormon is one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, winning nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Groups of ten or more can order tickets by calling 843-529-5007.

For more information, visit North Charleston Performing Arts Center