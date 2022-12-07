Christmas tree sales up 5-15% compared to 2021

CNN— Christmas tree farms around the US are reporting a good harvest this year and don’t expect shortages but at the same time, live trees are still going to cost you a pretty penny.

That’s due in part to farm operating costs which include anything from labor and raw materials to shipping trees to retailers.

In August, the industry group Real Christmas Tree Board surveyed 55 Christmas tree growers and found that 71% of those surveyed expect to raise their prices by 5% to 15% compared to last year, some others reported increases as high as 20%.