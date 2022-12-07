Gov. McMaster, UK Trade Minister sign memorandum of understanding

Today, Governor McMaster joined United Kingdom Trade Minister Greg Hands to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between South Carolina and the UK.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the MoU will be used to strengthen cooperation and trade relations between the two while prioritizing research and development opportunities within the automotive and life sciences sectors.

McMaster says, “Through this partnership with the United Kingdom, we further our momentum and provide South Carolina and our businesses with a competitive advantage over other states.”

This year alone the Governor has announced more than 100,000 new jobs and over $5.5 billion in new investments.

South Carolina marks the third state to have a memorandum of understanding with the United Kingdom.