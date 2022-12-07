Midlands Pup-Shots! December 7 31 minutes ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16BANE Gilbert House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, cats Bane is around 2-yrs-old and 70 lbs. 2/16BERT Newberry Vaccinations up to date. Bert loves to run in the play area with his best buddy Ernie. 3/16CHICHI Lexington Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs Adoption Fee: $150.00 4/16CUPID Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, cats, children Cupid and her siblings are around 8-weeks-old. 5/16GRACIE Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses House trained Good with other dogs, children My name is GRACIE and I'm a 1 year old brown female Lab mix. 6/16KUNKLE Newberry Vaccinations up to date. Kunkle came in with a broken leg. 7/16MONEY Newberry Vaccinations up to date. 8/16RANGER Newberry Special needs. Well this lady said she wanted to take my picture so I did my very, very best to make goofy faces at her cause it made her laugh. 9/16RAVER Lexington House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children This sweet girl was rescued from a neglectful situation. 10/16SCOUT Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, cats, children Scout and his siblings are around 11-weeks-old. 11/16SHAYLA Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children Shayla and her siblings are around 11-weeks-old. 12/16SOPHIE Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, cats, children Sophie and her siblings are around 11-weeks-old. 13/16SPOT Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children Spot and his siblings are around 11-weeks-old. 14/16VADER Newberry Vaccinations up to date. Vader is about a year old. 15/16VIXEN Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children Vixen and her siblings are around 8-weeks-old. 16/16WHITTY Newberry Vaccinations up to date. Whitty came into the Newberry County Animal Shelter SC terrified. Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest