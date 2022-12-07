Two classified documents found in Trump’s Florida storage unit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Two documents with classified markings were found in a storage unit in Florida by a search team hired by former President Donald Trump.

The documents were handed over to the FBI and according to a source familiar with the matter, no other documents with classified markings were found during the searches of four of Trump’s other properties which included the Trump Tower in New York and the Bedminster Golf Club among others.

The Justice Department has declined to comment on the matter.