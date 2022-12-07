‘WARMTH FOR THE HEART’: Columbia organizations partner to give out winter coats to those in need

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Even in South Carolina, the winters can get a little cold.

For those in the community without a coat or jacket, the season can be a miserable time.

“Today’s weather is warm, but we all know that it will get cold really soon,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

There are those in the Richland County community who are in need of a warm coat, such as the women and children at Sistercare.

“Safety is first and foremost. They have to flee and not have much of anything. Having a warm coat is monumental to the healing process,” said Ann Kita, executive director of Sistercare.

Dozens of women’s and children’s coats will be distributed to people served by the Sistercare and the Oliver Gospel Organization.

“These coats say that the community cares and I thank you for that,” said Will Huff of the Oliver Gospel Organization.

A local Knights of Columbus chapter donated the coats that will be going out to those in need.

“As our community faces some tough economic times, we are excited to partner with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to make sure that kids stay warm this winter. “One-hundred percent of the donations to purchase the coats were raised by the generosity of the parishioners at Our Lady of the Hills,” said Frank Rozonkiewiecz of the local Knights of Columbus chapter.

“A church is not just the four walls of a building, it’s getting out in the community. That’s what this church is demonstrating,” said Sheriff Lott.

Sheriff Lott believes that the donation will be much appreciated this holiday season.

“These coats are going to bring warmth to people from the cold weather,” the sheriff said. “I also think it will bring a little warmth to their hearts.”

In addition to clothing, the Oliver Gospel Organization is also in need of diapers, pullups and children’s toothpaste.

For more information on how to help out, check out their website here.