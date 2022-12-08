$75,000 reward offered in NC power plant shooting

A shooting at two power substations in North Carolina over the weekend sparked more than 45,000 customers to lose power.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)

Almost all households in Moore County now have their lights back on, as of Wednesday evening.

Governor Roy Cooper announced a reward of up to $75,000 for information leading to an arrest in the attack.