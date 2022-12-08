Disney Plus raises ad-free subscription prices

Disney Plus has launched its ad-supported tier to its streaming service to ramp up its subscriber base.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Disney Plus has launched its ad-supported tier to its streaming service to ramp up its subscriber base.

Its called Disney Plus Basic and will set you back $7.99 a month.

Ads will range from 15 to 45 seconds long with an average of four minutes of commercials an hour.

Alongside the launch, Disney Plus increased the price of it’s ad-free subscription to $10.99 a month.