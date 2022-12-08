Dominion Energy delivers food baskets and toys to Midlands families in need

Dominion Energy delivered hundreds of food baskets and toys to Midland families in need.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Dominion Energy delivered hundreds of food baskets and toys to Midland families in need. It is a 40 year tradition known as the Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project.

Dominion Energy Christmas elves were hard at work packing over 450 food baskets and toys that were funded through employee donations. The company’s Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project help families who face a financial crisis.

“I hope that they can see we’re more than just a utility company. We really care about our community and we have all gone through hard times and we are human before we are anything else, we are a brother and a sister before we are anything else. Just as we are blessed, we try to bless those around us,” says Dayana Martinez, who is a Dominion Energy employee.

Kimberly Loaiza is a single mother who has two children. Due to health problems Loaiza has struggled to make ends meet financially. She says years ago her left ovary was removed because of a tumor and last year she had to have her uterus removed.

“This year they found out I have another tumor in my right ovary but this time they can not do any kind of surgery,” says Loaiza.

This Christmas, Loaiza says she is thankful for Dominion Energy and being able to spend it with her children. “I thank God that I am here alive with them even though we don’t have as much money as I would like to have for them.”

Like the Loaiza family, more than 13,000 families have been assisted through the Good Neighbor Fund. All are families who have experienced challenges.

“It will make you cry, it will touch your heart and it will make you want to give and want to do even more,” says Annette Burnette, who is a Dominion Energy employee.

However for Loaiza, the food and gifts are more than enough.“I feel happy because I’ve been receiving this aid for 7 years. I know that some people think that it’s a little bit but for us who need it, it’s a lot.”