Dutch Fork running back picks up offer from Clemson

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green picked up an offer from Clemson on Thursday night.

Green, who led the Foxes to their seventh state championship last weekend, committed to James Madison back in August.

He rushed for over 22-hundred yards and 33 touchdowns over 15 games this season with 500 receiving yards and 6 cores through the air.

Green has offers from Memphis, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, App State, Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee State.