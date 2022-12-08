Emmanwori named to SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock defensive back Nick Emmanwori has been named to the SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

Emmanwori, a 6-4, 218-pounder from Irmo, S.C. (Irmo High School), started 11 of 12 games for South Carolina in 2022, leading the Gamecocks in tackles with 78. He is tied for 16th in the SEC with 6.5 tackles per game while tying for the league-lead with 59 solo tackles, the top mark among true freshmen in the country. He added a fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries and a pass break up.

Emmanwori has previously been named First-Team True Freshman All-America by PFF and On3, and was a Second Team Freshman All-America according to CFN and The Athletic.

Emmanwori and the Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 30, when they travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) in the 78th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Game time is set for 3:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.