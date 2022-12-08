Kershaw County Sheriff releases statement on Wateree Hydro Station incident

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Dec. 7 near the Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Sheriff Lee Boan says, “We currently have no evidence leading us to believe this incident involves any type of attack on the Duke Energy Hydro Station. The shooting appears to be a random act and the only connection between the shooting and the hydro station is their proximity.”

Authorities say there were no reported injuries, property damage, or power outages.