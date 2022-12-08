Midlands Pup-Shots December 8

Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $274.78
One handsome guy with dreamy eyes and a great smile.
2/16
BRASS
Orangeburg
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Brass will be neutered before leaving the Shelter and you can call or email for the release date.
3/16
CAESAR
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Playful
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with children
Prefers a home without other animals
Adoption fee $274.74
Handsome Caesar is just a love bug.
4/16
CHIP
Orangeburg
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Chip will be neutered before leaving the Shelter and you can call or email for the release date.
5/16
DOODLEBUG
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Doodle Bug is a precious, super sweet girl.
6/16
ELIZE
Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
I'm a 3-month-old lab mix
7/16
KIMMY
Sumter
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
KIMMY is only 5 months old so it's no wonder all she wants to do is run and play and go on adventures!
8/16
MISS OREO
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Dignified, Funny, Independent, Loves kisses, good with dogs
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with other dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $175
This gorgeous young lady came to Lucky Paws Rescue feral and in need of some TLC.
9/16
NOVA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Smart
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats
Nova is the sweetest dog you'll ever meet
10/16
NUGGET
Orangeburg
House trained
Vaccinations up to date.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Nugget will be neutered before leaving the Shelter and you can call or email for the release date.
11/16
PERCY
Manning
Friendly, Playful, Smart, Curious, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Percy is very sweet and playful.
12/16
QUEEN
Winnsboro
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
13/16
SCARLETT AND DELLA
Sumter
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
We really need a forever home together as soon as possible.
14/16
SPARKY
Orangeburg
Vaccinations up to date
Good with other dogs, children
will be spayed before leaving the Shelter and you can call or email for the release date.
15/16
ST. NICK
Sumter
Friendly, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Protective, Athletic, Funny, Curious, Brave, Loves kisses, Good with dogs, Quick Learner
Vaccinations up to date.
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $200
This gorgeous puppy came to Lucky Paws Rescue from a shelter.
16/16
TOPAZ
Manning
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Topaz is very playful and energetic!