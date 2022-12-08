Price hikes take effect at Disney World

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you’re planning on going to Disney World in 2023, you’ll have to pay a little more. Prices on most ticket types took effect today, including single-day tickets, multi-day passes and annual pass renewals.

The company’s flagship resort in Orlando, Florida, already hiked up ticket prices in February, making this the second time in a calendar year that entry into the “Most Magical Place on Earth” has become more expensive.

A Disney spokesperson said this is driven by continued strong demand and significant investment across the company’s theme parks in recent years.