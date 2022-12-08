Three Rivers Behavioral Health opens new 3,000 square foot unit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Three Rivers Behavioral Health is opening a new 3,000 square foot unit.

The expansion will make it possible for seven licensed beds to be added to its existing 122 psychiatric inpatient beds.

Three Rivers has been treating the mental health of adolescents and adults and providing addiction services for more than 30 years.

The health center is located at 2900 Sunset Blvd.