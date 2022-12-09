Milliken & Company expanding operations in Cherokee County creating 75 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Governor’s office announced Friday that Milliken & Company will be expanding operations in Cherokee County with a $27.4 million investment. According to a release, the expansion will create 75 new jobs.

Milliken is a diversified global textile manufacturer with more than 70 locations worldwide. Officials say South Carolina is home to more than 25 Milliken locations, including textile and chemical manufacturing facilities, showrooms and the company’s corporate headquarters in Spartanburg.

Located at 157 New Milliken Road in Blacksburg, Milliken’s Cherokee County expansion will include newly added production lines to increase manufacturing capacity, say officials.

According to a release, the expansion is expected to be complete by the end of next year. If you are interested in job postings you can visit the company’s careers page.