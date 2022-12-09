Tips to try and deter porch pirates during the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tis the season for porch pirates. Law Enforcement says thieves are on the lookout for Christmas present deliveries ahead of the holidays.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has some tips to prevent package theft:

Use an Amazon locker at a local store

Opt for pick up in-store

Point a security camera at your front door

Track your packages

Get your package delivered to work or to a neighbor’s house

Require a signature upon delivery

Hold your mail if you are travelling or away from home for an extended period