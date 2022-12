SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Fire Department is investigating after a structure fire on Sunday, December 11th.

According to the Sumter Police Department, a portion of Broad Street near Rast Street was temporarily closed after a fire occurred at 11:45 a.m. The area on Broad Street is now open after crews worked to put out the blaze.

Investigator are still working to determine what caused the fire.