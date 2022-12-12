Midlands Pup-Shots!! December 12

Irmo
Playful, Gentle
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Adoption fee $200
Beau is a shy, sweet, precious boy!
CAPPUCCINO
Clinton
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
Cappuccino, Macchiato & Espresso all have puppy breath and only need love and a ""furever"" home.
CAROLENA
Irmo
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $200
She enjoys playing with the other dogs and is SO ready to have a forever home of her own.
CHERYL
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Adoption fee: $200
Cheryl is shy but loving.
ESPRESSO
Clinton
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
Cappuccino, Macchiato & Espresso all have puppy breath and only need love and a ""furever"" home.
FELICIA
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without other dogs
Adoption fee $200
She is a very sweet girl who loves attention from people but is not demanding.
FRANK COOPER
Irmo
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good in a home with other dogs
Frank Cooper is 3 years old and weighs 22lbs.
GUS
Orangeburg
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Funny, Loves kisses, Athletic, Curious, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with children
HE WILL MELT YOUR HEART
LILIANA
Clinton
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $200
Super sweet, cuddly and desperately seeking a true furever home.
MACCHIATO
Clinton
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $300
Cappuccino, Macchiato & Espresso all have puppy breath and only need love and a ""furever"" home.
OZZIE
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with children
Adoption fee $199.97
He is a wonderful, loving boy.
SERGIO
Irmo
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered, special needs.
Good with other dogs, children
Adoption fee $200
He loves people and loves his toys.
SNICKERS
Irmo
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Adoption fee $200.00
Good with other dogs
UNKIE GEORGE
Irmo
Friendly, Loyal, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Adoption fee: $200
He is playful, sweet, good with kids, other dogs, loving.
ZEENA
Orangeburg
Loving, Playful, Active, Sweet, Loyal, Protective, Brave, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses, Smart, Curious, Friendly, Affectionate
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
ZEUS
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $200
He is a love bug, fluffy, playful and energetic.
