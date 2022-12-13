Dominion Energy offering SC businesses incentive to reduce energy costs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy announced a limited-time offer for eligible SC businesses. The incentive aims to help customers reduce energy costs.

According to a press release, EnergyWise for Your Business is offering financial incentives and technical assistance to replace aging, inefficient equipment and systems with technologies that are energy-efficient.

Non-residential electric customers are eligible to apply for up to $100,000 per project type and customer tax ID annually, say officials.

Customers are also able to receive an additional 25% incentive if the application is submitted before April 30, 2023. Projects must be completed on or before Oct. 15, 2023.

To learn more about requirements, eligibility and terms and conditions, visit DominionEnergySC.com/ForYourBusiness, email SCEnergyExperts@DominionEnergySC.com or call 877-784-7234.