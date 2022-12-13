Man accused of killing Uber driver, posting it online

(CNN) — An employee with the New Orleans police department was stabbed to death while driving for Uber

this past Friday.

The Jefferson parish Sheriff’s Office says Yolanda Dillion was attacked by her passenger in the parking lot of his hotel.

The passenger, Brandon Jacobs, filmed the aftermath, published it on Facebook, and walked back to his room.

Jacobs told police he woke up, quote, “Wanting to kill somebody.”

Jacobs is in custody facing a second degree murder charge. No word has been released on a trial date as of yet.