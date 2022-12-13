Subaru recalling 2019-2022 Ascent SUV’s due to fire risk

Subaru is recalling more than 271,000 SUV's due to fire risks.

The company is advising owners of some 2019-2022 model year Subaru Ascent SUV’s to park them outside, away from garages or other structures, and not to leave them unattended with the engine running.

If drivers notice smoke or odors coming from the dashboard or footwell area while driving, Subaru advises them to pull over, turn off the vehicle and call roadside assistance.

There have been no known crashes or injuries resulting from this issue and only a very small percentage of Ascents are expected to actually have this problem.