Clemson linebacker declaring for NFL Draft

Clemson junior linebacker Trenton Simpson is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Simpson, who wasn’t playing in the Orange Bowl anyway due to an ankle injury, made it official with his announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

He’s considered one of the top linebackers in the draft, and according to ESPN, could likely be a first-round pick.

Simpson committed to Clemson three years ago to the date and was second on the team with 73 tackles this season. He had 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his sophomore season.

Simpson will compete in the NFL Combine and told ESPN he’ll be leaving to train at EXOS in Dallas this January.