Columbia Food and Wine Festival announces 2023 dates

The dates for the 2023 Columbia Food and Wine Festival were just announced!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The dates for the 2023 Columbia Food and Wine Festival were just announced! It will take place from April 19-23 with eight events planned throughout the week in two counties.

The 6th annual event will feature the finest plates and wine from 100 local restaurants, breweries, and more.

In the past, the festival has drawn 7,000 guests to 26 events at locations region-wide.

Officials say 48% of attendees in 2022 came from outside Columbia.

Pre-sale tickets to the festivals’ grand tasting are available online from Dec. 19-23 at columbiafoodandwinefestival. com.