Dept. of Education sends 9 million student loan forgiveness emails in error

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you got an email that said your student loan was forgiven, it’s an error.

The Department of Education mistakenly sent out about nine million of those last month. So far, no one has received debt forgiveness.

The Department of Education says its vendor sent the email with the inaccurate subject line, but the body, confirming the Department received an application, was correct.

President Joe Biden’s Debt Relief Program is still blocked by the federal courts.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case in February with a decision expected in June.