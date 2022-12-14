U.S. food costs continue to rise

(CNN)— Filling the dinner table is emptying your wallet. Food inflation remains on an upward trend, even out-pacing overall inflation.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the twelve month period that ended in November, the cost of food became 10.6% more expensive and officials say numerous factors are to blame. Those include supply chain issues, crop-damaging diseases and extreme weather.

ABLS Report, released today’s, says eggs are nearly 50% more expensive than they were a year ago and butter prices shot up 27%

However, the cost for some items, like uncooked beef and bacon, did decrease in that same time frame.