Dr. Crystal Stapleton elected chair by State Board of Education

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dr. Crystal “Crissie” Stapleton was sworn in as State Board of Education (SBE) chair by outgoing chair Alan Walters during a board meeting on Dec. 13. The SBE also elected Dr. David O’Shields as chair-elect.

Dr. Stapleton previously served as a representative for the Second Circuit (Aiken, Bamber, Barnwell Counties) on the State Board of Education in 2019.

Since 2017, she has served as superintendent of Barnwell School District 45.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia News, Dr. Stapleton says, “I look forward to working with my fellow board members and Superintendent-elect Weaver as we continue to tackle the obstacles faced across the education landscape in South Carolina. The State Board of Education is committed to carrying out its task of ensuring that our state public education system is constantly improving.”

Dr. Stapleton began her career in education in 2001 after graduating from the Honors College at Clemson University and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education, a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University.

The State Board of Education also recognized four members who have fulfilled their terms on the board:

(*Bold represents county of residence)

• Cathy Chapman – 4th Circuit (Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Marlboro)

• Carl Hinze – 7th Circuit (Spartanburg, Cherokee)

• Lawrence Kobrovsky – 9th Circuit (Berkeley, Charleston)

• Dr. Kristi Woodall – 16th Circuit (York, Union)