SC Education Lottery: Two big winners won $200,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery a player from Irmo won $200,000 on a $5 scratch off ticket at the C Mart on Dutch Fork Road in Ballentine.

Another person also won $200,000 on the same Holiday Jackpot $5 ticket purchased at the Quick shop on West Liberty Street in Marion.

Two more $200,000 jackpot winning tickets remain and odds of winning are 1 in 720,000.