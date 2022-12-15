USDA awards SC businesses $25 million to expand clean energy

The funds are to expand access to clean energy, lower energy costs, and combat climate change.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding over $25 million in loans and grants to four rural South Carolina businesses.

House Enterprises Inc. in Hardeeville and Bluffton, Hyman Paper Co Inc., in Darlington County, Thermo Heating Elements LLC., in Anderson County, and Landrace Holdings LLC in Horry County were awarded the grants and loans.

USDA is also making an additional $300 million available under the Rural Energy for Americans Program.

The program helps farmers, agriculture producers, and entrepreneurs purchase renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements.