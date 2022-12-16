Highland Baking Company expanding Spartanburg County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Wholesale bread baking company Highland Baking is expanding Spartanburg County operations with a $35 million investment, creating 80 new jobs.

The company, established in 1984, produces 17 different custom bakery products including pan bread, buns and sub rolls and distributes them nationwide.

The bakery products are also exported internationally to Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and South America.

Located at 7001 Asheville Highway, the expanded facility will be completed by October 2023.

