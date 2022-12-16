State Grand Jury issues nine tax evasion indictments against Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued nine new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh for Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat a Tax.

According to the SC Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, Murdaugh failed to report $6,954,639 of income earned for tax years 2011-2019. He owes $486,819 in state tax.

Murdaugh can possibly face up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 plus the prosecution cost if found guilty of the tax crime.

Overall, Murdaugh has 99 charges against him and has been indicted for schemes to defraud victims of $8,789,447.77 and $486,819 to the State of South Carolina, say officials