Clemson Rolls Richmond in Inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, 85-57

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball led a wire-to-wire victory over Richmond in the inaugural Greenville Winter Invitational, 85-57.

The Tigers (9-3) led by as many as 35 in their dominant performance, including a 43-19 lead after the opening stanza of play. The 19 points were the lowest in any half this season for Richmond.

Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) led the Tigers in scoring with 18, while Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) totaled 16 in the effort. Tyson added eight rebounds. Brevin Galloway (Anderson, S.C./Seneca) also reached double-figures, including eclipsing 1,000 career points, finishing with 10 in the contest.

PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) finished with nine points and eight rebounds, while also totaling two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Clemson shot 48.5 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from three in the game to overwhelm the Spiders (5-6). Clemson totaled nine steals and five blocks on the defensive end of the floor – both season-highs.

The Tigers return to the floor on Wednesday, Dec. 21 when it travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.