Christmas tree demand remains high despite inflation

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Americans are cutting back on spending in some areas this holiday season. But they’re not scrimping on Christmas trees. Retailers from Home Depot and Lowes to mom and pop operations raised their prices – but people are still buying them.

The National Christmas Tree Association projects that nearly 21 million live Christmas trees will be sold by the time consumers wrap up purchases over the days leading up to Christmas Day.