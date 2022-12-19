January 6th House Select Committee holds public meeting: Special report on ABC Columbia

ABC NEWS– NEWS SPECIAL REPORT:

The Jan. 6 House select committee holds public meeting and is expected to discuss criminal referrals for former Pres. Trump and others who played a role in the failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election. https://abcn.ws/3HLHg3O

The House select committee examining the attack at the U.S. Capitol is holding its final public meeting.

The panel is expected to consider criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump and possibly for other figures who played a role in the failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

This week, the committee, which will be disbanded at the end of the year, is expected to also release a comprehensive report with findings and recommendations from its 18-month investigation. The report is expected to follow the themes presented in the series of nine public hearings held this summer and fall, which examined Trump’s pressure campaign on federal and state officials, and his response as the violence unfolded.

