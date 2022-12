Fort Jackson’s 282nd Army Band invites public to holiday performance

The 282nd Army Band invites you to their performance of "Holiday Reflections: Through the Eyes of a Soldier."

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 282nd Army Band invites you to their performance of “Holiday Reflections: Through the Eyes of a Soldier.”

There will be holiday favorites along with a few surprises.

It takes place Thursday, December 22 at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts.

Admission is free.