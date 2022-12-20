Prisma Children’s Hospital patients take field trip to EdVenture Children’s Museum

This morning some of the patients at Prisma Health Children's Hospital got to take a little field trip.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—This morning some of the patients at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital got to take a little field trip.

They were the first to visit the new and improved “Eddie” at the EdVenture Children’s Museum.

Eddie, the world’s largest child, stands at 40 feet tall and gives kids the chance to learn more about how our bodies work.

Prisma officials say Eddie has undergone a bit of a check up and the kids at Prisma got the first look.

Admission to EdVenture is free for members and $13 for kids over two year of age and for adults.