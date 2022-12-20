SC Dept. of Public Safety announces Sober or Slammer campaign ahead of holiday travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of Public Safety is expecting heavy traffic on roads this holiday season and is encouraging motor-vehicle users to drive safe as authorities continue to crack down on impaired driving.

Highway Patrol Troopers and law enforcement agencies are kicking off their Sober or Slammer Holiday campaign which lasts through New Year’s Day. Drivers can expect to see extra law enforcement presence on South Carolina roads from now until the beginning of 2023 as they aim to reduce the number of impaired drivers, say officials.

The Director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety Robert G. Woods says, “The message here is simple- the decision to drive after drinking has the potential to negatively and permanently impact your life, as well as the lives of your family members and other motorists.”

During the 2021 Christmas holiday period, authorities say there were 930 total road collisions, resulting in 13 deaths in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety offers these safety tips to ensure a safe ride home:

• Designate a sober driver before getting on the road;

• Call a taxi or rideshare service;

• Use public transportation, if available.