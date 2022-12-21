Goose Creek man indicted on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A federal grand jury indicted 40 year-old Michele Mancino of Goose Creek for the production and possession of child pornography.

Authorities say Mancino coerced a minor to engage in a sexually explicit activity to produce a visual document from at least November 2021 until December 2022.

The indictment also alleges that Mancino possessed child pornography involving a child under the age of 12.

Mancino faces a penalty of up to 30 years in federal prison. He is currently being detained.